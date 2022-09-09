The Nobleboro Historical Society’s AppleFest is back after a two-year pause due to COVID-19 and will be on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nobleboro Central School and the Historical Center. The money raised is for the $1,000 scholarships the historical society offers and to support the society as a resource of Nobleboro history.

The Playin’ Possum band will provide live music as people sit, have something to eat, and enjoy talking with their friends and neighbors. There will be close to 100 homemade apple pies like the society had for its drive-by pie sales, along with turkey salad sandwiches and beverages. There will also be hot doughnuts, and the eighth graders will have a concession stand at the event to raise money for their class project.

The silent auction is expected to have about 100 items including many gift certificates. Beth’s apples and cider are for sale, along with the painted pumpkins and other items at the crafts table. There are 11 local vendors like knitted socks, handwoven baskets, balsam-filled items, friendship bags, plus other sales tables.

The historical society table will have maps and books and can answer questions one may have about Nobleboro. The Kieve Wavus Leadership School will provide games for the kids and face-painting for all. The Nobleboro Fire Department will be there with a fire engine and fire hats for kids. There will be three free drawings for a pie, a mum plant, or the winner’s choice of a pumpkin.

AppleFest happens rain or shine. For more information, call Mary Sheldon at 563-5376 or email sheldon@tidewater.net.

