Applications Available for Community Tree of Giving

at

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Those in need may pick up an application from the CLC YMCA after Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The simple, confidential application form should be returned to the CLC YMCA, located at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta, by Friday, Nov. 18.

For those community members looking to give back and brighten local children’s holidays, gift tags for the YMCA’s Community Tree of Giving will be available Monday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 16 at the CLC YMCA and other locations within the community.

Community members and groups are invited to stop by the YMCA, choose tags off the tree, purchase the requested items, wrap them, and return them with the original tags to the YMCA by Friday, Dec. 11.

For more information regarding the Community Giving Tree, contact Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith at 403-4116.

For information about any of the Y’s programs and events, go to clcymca.org.


