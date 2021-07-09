Apply for LincolnHealth’s Free CNA Class

LincolnHealth is accepting applications for the summer Certified Nursing Assistant class through Monday, July 19. The class will begin Tuesday, Aug. 10 and is offered at no cost to the student.

This 11-week course trains students to become CNAs. Once trained, CNAs work directly with patients and residents to provide assistance with activities of daily living and basic needs.

“In just 11 weeks, you will begin a career that is rewarding and has plenty of options for advancement if you wish,” said LincolnHealth CNA instructor Jennifer McIntire, RN, who began her career as a CNA. “CNAs make a heartfelt difference every day for residents and patients, and they are in high demand.”

The classes run Tuesday through Thursday. Classroom sessions are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and clinical training days run from 6:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Many of the program’s graduates are currently working at LincolnHealth, providing care at the hospital or in assisted living, long-term care, skilled rehabilitation or memory care facilities. Some graduates have continued on to become registered nurses, medical assistants, radiologic technologists, or pursued other health care specialties.

Accepted students can apply for the Apprenticeship Program which allows students to be paid while they learn if they make a one-year commitment to provide care at one of LincolnHealth’s nursing care or skilled rehabilitation facilities after graduation. Apprentice CNAs are considered LincolnHealth employees and are eligible for benefits, including health insurance.

Candidates are accepted into the CNA program after a successful interview, health screening and background check. A high school diploma or GED is also required.

While every effort is made to place all graduates in jobs, participating in the Apprentice Program does not guarantee employment after graduation.

Class size is limited, so completed applications should be returned as soon as possible.

To request an application, please call the LincolnHealth Education Department at 563-4540 or email cna@lchcare.org.

