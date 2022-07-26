Aquaculture Experiences for High School Students Submitted article July 26, 2022 at 2:53 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAntarctic Diving Talk Rescheduled for Feb. 20Antarctic Diving Talk Rescheduled for Feb. 20Local Marine Scientist Receives PromotionMaine Fisheries Research Projects Recommended for $1.3 Million in Federal FundingStudent Science Symposium is Aug. 6 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!