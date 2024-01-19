At NCS, Arrows Fly in PE Class

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Physical education students were excited to hear those magic words from Michelle York last week at Nobleboro Central School: archery unit.

Grades 5-8 started archery as part of their PE curriculum, and as always, the emphasis was on safety as classes got underway Jan. 9.

York, a certified archery instructor, uses whistle commands so students know when to safely shoot and also when to approach the targets to retrieve their arrows.

They also learn which is their dominant eye for shooting, how to aim at the target, and count up their points, along with proper form, etiquette, and technique.

In addition to regular PE classes, a winter archery club is open to NCS students each year. This allows archery enthusiasts to further hone their skills.

