Auction to Benefit Seagull Shop

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is having a silent auction to raise money to help the Seagull Shop in Pemaquid, which had a devastating fire recently destroy the shop and restaurant. The contributing artists, Scott White, Lynn Thompson, Cindy Smith, Dave Higgins, Janet Lockhart, Cathie Peterson, and Judine French, are donating the entire proceeds of the auction to the Seagull Shop.

People who cannot visit the auction are welcome to call the gallery at 677-2490 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to place bids. To make a donation, there is a jar at the gallery. The auction will close Oct. 12. Pictures of the artwork can be seen on the gallery’s website, saltwaterartists.com.

The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 12 when the hours will change to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all weekends in October. The gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, just 1/4 mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

