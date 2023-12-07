Avoid a Fire in the Home Over the Holidays

The holidays are a wonderful time to get everyone together. Unfortunately, they can also mean a greater risk of a fire in someone’s home. This holiday season, the American Red Cross of Northern New England encourages everyone to follow simple steps to prevent home fires from holiday decorations.

“December is the peak time for home fires involving candles and holiday decorations,” said Red Cross Regional Disaster Officer John Montes. “Help protect your family by using battery-operated candles and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”

If candles must be used, keep them away from anything that could burn, and out of reach of pets and children. Never leave burning candles unattended.

Check all holiday light cords to ensure they aren’t frayed or broken. Don’t string too many strands of lights together; no more than three per extension cord.

Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to the home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.

If buying an artificial tree, look for a fire-resistant label. When putting it up, keep it away from fireplaces, radiators, and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees. If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered.

Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings or other decorations on the mantel.

This year, the Red Cross has responded to 220 home fires across Maine and assisted 791 Mainers in the aftermath of a fire, providing recovery support including financial assistance, comfort kits, blankets as well as disaster-related health, mental health, and spiritual care services. The Red Cross has also installed 944 free smoke alarms in Maine this year.

Smoke alarms help save lives. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area. Test them once a month and replace the batteries at least once a year. Those who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms, or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, working with community partners, has saved at least 1,994 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans, and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas across the country. To learn more about the campaign and how to get involved, go to redcross.org/homefires.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, go to redcross.org.

