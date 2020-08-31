‘Back to School Bash’ a Success

The CLC YMCA’s annual “Back to School Bash” was a huge success despite limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new satellite rotary group of community members supported handing out backpacks, family meal kits from Lincoln County Food Initiative, and school supplies to more than 160 local students from 15 area schools and home-schooled students.

The volunteers of the new rotary group contacted several local businesses and nonprofits to support the bash with supplies, back to school haircuts, and services. The businesses that provided support included Colby & Gale, the Damariscotta – Newcastle Rotary, The Lincoln County News, Damariscotta Fire Department, Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce, Mia’s Shear Perfection, Hair We Are, Serenity Hair Salons, Supplies Unlimited, Main Street Grocery, Lincoln Health, 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go, Healthy Kids, Coastal Car Wash, Renys Department Store and Warehouse, Cheney Financial Group, Bridge to Shore Films, and many more.

Students from the following schools were present for the “Back to School Bash”: Great Salt Bay, Jefferson, Coastal Kids, Nobleboro Central, Bristol, South Bristol, Montessori, Coastal Christian, Miller School, CLC Y pre-K, Medomak, and Lincoln Academy High schools and several home-schooled students.

