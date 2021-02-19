Backyard Composting and Rain Barrel Sale

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District, in cooperation with Maine Resource and Recovery Association, is offering local residents the opportunity to improve soil and conserve water at deeply discounted prices with a new sale.

The sale includes the 80-gallon Earth Machine backyard composter and the 55-gallon systern rain barrel, both of which are made from recycled materials, are designed to fit into any landscape, and are offered at wholesale prices. The Earth Machine composter has an “in at the top-out at the bottom” design and a ten-year warranty. The systern rain barrel fits under a downspout to take advantage of roof run-off for garden watering and has built-in mosquito mesh and overflow capability.

SWCD is also offering a 3’ x 4’ trap wire bin made by Brooks Trap Mill in Thomaston that has a three-quarters cubic yard capacity. This larger bin, made of coated lobster trap wire, is made for yard debris and has the seal of approval from some of Maine’s top composting experts.

These are also accessories to simplify conversion of kitchen scraps into soil, such as a 2-gallon Sure Close kitchen scrap pail with a vented, locking lid that keeps odors in and flies out; the Wingdigger compost aerator and turner to mix compost layers and decrease compaction by minimizing manual labor; and the REOtemp compost thermometer with a 20” stem to monitor interior temperatures.

Online orders should be placed by April 12 at knox-lincoln.org/backyard-sale. Mail order forms may also be sent; download the form from the website and mail the completed form with a check. Scheduled pickups for composting items will begin early June at the District office located at 893 West Street in Rockport.

For more information or to request an order form by mail, call 596-2040 or email julie@knox-lincoln.org.

