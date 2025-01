Valentine’s Day is coming. Some people give a card, some people give a flower, but really romantic people engage the Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus to send a quartet to the home or workplace of their significant other to deliver a card and a rose, and best of all, to sing a couple of romantic songs to the love of their lives.

It’s only $40 for the flower, the card, and the two songs. Call today to Kathy Robitaille, the chorus director, at 542-7699 to get an order in.

