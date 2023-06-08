BCS and Bristol Masons Collaborate for Ninth Consecutive Year

For the ninth consecutive year, the Bristol Consolidated School partnered with the Bristol Masonic Lodge No. 74 on a reading incentive program that encourages students to read more books.

Bikes for Books offers students an opportunity to earn a bicycle by reading. Between March 6 and May 15, students in grades K-8 were encouraged to read books. For each book completed to the teacher’s satisfaction, the student earned a “ticket.” Each class was provided with a ticket collection jar. The more books a student read, the more tickets they get to submit.

Students are required to provide a summary of the book, or other information to indicate they actually read the book and comprehended what they read. At the conclusion of the reading period, two names from each class were drawn from the ticket jars.

The winning students were each awarded a bike and a helmet at a school assembly May 24. A total of 18 bikes were awarded this year.

Bristol Masonic Lodge Treasurer Jon Prime said the Bristol Masons believe strongly in the benefits of the Bikes For Books program.

“We believe the program provides multiple benefits for the students and the school,” Prime said. “Besides the obvious benefit of more reading, we believe it also provides a positive example of work and accomplishment, giving an opportunity to earn a reward. For the Masons, Bikes for Books helps strengthen our connection to the community and provide a positive example of community service for the students.

The local program is supported in part by donations from Bristol area businesses, most of which have donated all nine years, Prime said. The names of the donors/sponsors are recorded on a banner displayed in the school’s gymnasium on a continuing basis as well as periodically in the front of Bristol Lodge in Bristol Mills.

“Bikes and helmets cost us roughly $100 including shipping,” Prime said. “Any additional money goes to purchase book gift certificates to give to other students. This year we raised enough to give 36 students a $25 book gift certificate as well as giving the school a check to buy books for the library and support reading as well.”

