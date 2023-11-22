Bequest Funds Digital Equity in Dresden November 22, 2023 at 11:55 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Digital Literacy Classes in DamariscottaSkidompha Public Library Receives Digital Equity Grant FundsBremen Funds Broadband ProgramNational Digital Equity Center Hosts Open House in WiscassetDigital Literacy Workshops at Skidompha Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!