‘Between the Bookends’ on LCTV

“Between the Bookends,” a 20-minute story time show for children, is now on Lincoln County Television every day at 7:30 a.m.

Host Marie T. Martin reads books to children that are available at local public libraries and bookstores. The show is produced at LCTV’s studio in Newcastle.

Lincoln County Television is a nonprofit public access and community television station. The station presents government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly, and special shows for Lincoln County residents of all ages.

For more information, go to lctv.org or find LCTV on Facebook and Instagram.

