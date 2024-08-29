Bidding for Great Art for Great Reads Now Live

The Great Art for Great Reads art show is now live on Bidding Owl.

Bidding begins Friday, Aug. 30 and will be live until 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Fifty-six artists have 106 works of art on display in this year’s show. The works can be viewed at the library, at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro, during operating hours. An opening reception for the show will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 30, coinciding with Artwalk Waldoboro.

Proceeds from Great Art for Great Reads support Waldoboro Public Library, participating artists, and the community.

For more information or to bid, go to waldoborolibrary.org.

