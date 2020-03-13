Bill to Increase Pay for Correctional Officers Unanimously Approved By Committee

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Need a subscription? Subscribe now!
Related Stories
- Pluecker, Evangelos Introduce Bill to Recruit and Retain Correctional Officers
- Emergency Bill Request on Correctional Officer Pay Approved
- Committee Begins Public Hearings on Prescription Drug Reform Package
- Democratic Prescription Drug Bills Scheduled for Public Hearing
- Evangelos Scores Perfect Attendance in Maine Legislature