Blair Named to UMaine Machias Dean’s List February 16, 2023 at 1:24 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLaBrecque on Quinnipiac Dean’s ListLaBrecque Named To Quinnipiac Dean’s ListDamariscotta Students Earn Academic HonorsEdgecomb Student Earns Academic RecognitionPotter on UMPI Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!