Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Blood Drive

at

There will be a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mobius Inc. center, at 319 Main St., Damariscotta. Go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. There are limited slots left to fill. Please donate!

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company