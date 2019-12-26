There will be a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mobius Inc. center, at 319 Main St., Damariscotta. Go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. There are limited slots left to fill. Please donate!
