A basic boating safety course will be taught at the Wiscasset Yacht Club starting Monday, June 6.

This America’s Boating Course will consist of four two-hour sessions over a two-week period and will be taught by a certified instructor from the America’s Boating Club of Mid Coast Maine, Wawenock Squadron. The class size will be limited.

Participants will learn information about state boating laws, regulations, boat registration, and licensing; required boating safety equipment; practical knowledge of navigation; how to handle medical emergencies onboard and mechanical problems on the water; and the basics of towing and trailering.

The course will also include special important information for hunters, anglers, and sports enthusiasts.

For more information, call Rob Whitehouse, squadron education officer, at 208-7343.

