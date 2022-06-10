Bookshop Sale Continues Submitted article June 10, 2022 at 10:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSale at Village BookshopMystery and Gardening Books on SaleHalf-Price Books at Waldoboro ShopHalf-Price Sale at Village BookshopWaldoboro Bookshop Holds Two for One Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!