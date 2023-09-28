Bookworms Sign Up For Book Battle

Readers are eagerly signing up for slots on two Battle of the Books team at Nobleboro Central School this month.

Middle schoolers in grades 5-8 are invited to participate in the Great Maine Book Tournament, which involves reading books, studying them and then competing in an event at Lincoln Academy after the new year.

Last year’s competition was Jan. 30, with South Bristol School winning the local event and then going on to win at the state level. NCS took third place last year, but has won the local competition twice in the past.

Students will read several of 15 required books, then write and discuss questions based on those Maine State Book Award nominees. Finally, they will head to the competition at the local high school in Newcastle. There, they will compete against other AOS 93 schools in an online tournament, followed by a celebratory pizza party luncheon, dance breaks, free T-shirts, prizes, and bragging rights.

The date of the 2024 event will be announced in November.

