Boothbay Hannaford Donates To Help Yourself Shelf in September

Store leadership at Hannaford Boothbay has selected the Help Yourself Shelf at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Wiscasset to receive a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Fight Hunger Bag in September.

The Fight Hunger Bag program facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the vicinities where shoppers live and work. Almost $1 million has been donated to over 1,400 hunger organizations since the program launched in April 2014.

“We are honored to again be selected by the people at Boothbay Hannaford to receive the Fight Hunger monies. It will help us purchase much-needed supplies to offer to food insecure individuals who seek us out,” Help Yourself Shelf coordinator Gretchen Burleigh-Johnson said.

The Help Yourself Shelf is a nonprofit organization based at St. Philip’s Church. For more than 40 years, the Help Yourself Shelf has worked to help people who are experiencing food insecurity.

For more information, call the church at 882-7184, go to helpyourselfshelf.wordpress.com, or find the nonprofit on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

