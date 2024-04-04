Boothbay Region Easter Egg Hunt A Success April 4, 2024 at 9:45 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEaster Egg Hunt Brings a Crowd to New Harbor for 36th YearNew Harbor Easter Egg HuntEaster Bunny in WaldoboroBristol Easter Egg HuntOxbow Egg Hunt Raises Money for Maine Children’s Cancer Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!