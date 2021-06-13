Boothbay Region Employers, Job Seekers Invited to Job Fair

With businesses in the Boothbay region and beyond looking to hire, an in-person hiring fair is being organized locally for noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 15 at Sherman’s Field on Townsend Avenue.

The free event, open to all employers and job seekers, is sponsored by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and the Maine Department of Labor, with help from the Boothbay Region YMCA and other local supporters.

Although there is no cost to take part, employers who plan to attend the job fair are asked to register at mainecareercenter.gov. Click on “Hiring Events” on the home page, then select the June 15 event on the calendar of upcoming events. Job seekers do not have to register.

Tables for the outdoor event are being provided by the Boothbay Region YMCA. Employers are urged to bring a camp chair or other suitable seating if they wish.

The Maine CareerCenters can help employers with hosting an in-person, virtual, or drive-thru hiring event; give tips on how to post attention-grabbing job postings; and connect them with thousands of job seekers on the newly updated Maine JobLink.

Employers who have general questions about CareerCenter employer services, or about this event, can contact David Grima, of the Maine Department of Labor’s Rockland CareerCenter, at david.m.grima@maine.gov.

CareerCenters also offer a variety of services for job seekers, including one-on-one guidance for job search and training plan development. The CareerCenters can be reached at mainedol.careercenter@maine.gov or 623-7981, or by live chat at mainecareercenter.gov.

