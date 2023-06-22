Boothbay Region Garden Club Installs New Officers at Annual Meeting June 22, 2023 at 12:32 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGarden Club of Wiscasset NewsPemaquid Chapter DAR Daughter Places Wreath on Blue Star MarkerGarden Club Renovates Blue Star MemorialPerkins Returns to Old Bristol Garden ClubVisually Impaired Persons Meeting May 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!