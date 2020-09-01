Boothbay Region Land Trust Accredited

Since 1980, Boothbay Region Land Trust has been protecting wild, open spaces for the people of the Boothbay Region and beyond. Now, the trust is happy to announce it has renewed its land trust accreditation – proving once again that, as part of a network of over 400 accredited land trusts across the nation, it is committed to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in its conservation work.

BRLT received its initial accreditation in 2014.

“Renewing our accreditation shows Boothbay Region Land Trust’s ongoing commitment to permanent land conservation in our region,” said Nicholas Ullo, executive director. “We are a stronger organization than ever for having gone through the rigorous accreditation renewal process. Our strength means special places — such as Oak Point Farm, Porter, Ovens Mouth, Zak, and so many others — will be protected forever, making this region an even greater place for us and our children.”

Boothbay Region Land Trust provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that Boothbay Region Land Trust’s lands will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts now steward almost 20 million acres — the size of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island combined.

Boothbay Region Land Trust maintains more than 35 miles of hiking trails at 26 public preserves across the region, which are open to the public, year-round, free of charge. BRLT properties include woodlands, wetlands, salt marshes, islands, seabird and wading bird habitat, feeding areas for migratory birds and butterflies, historical and archaeological sites, and working waterfront.

“It is exciting to recognize Boothbay Region Land Trust’s continued commitment to national standards by renewing this national mark of distinction,” said Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the Land Trust Accreditation Commission. “Donors and partners can trust the more than 400 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship.”

