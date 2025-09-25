Boothbay-Wiscasset Regional Adult Education Kicks Off Enrichment Programming

Boothbay-Wiscasset Regional Adult Education is excited to launch its first school-year enrichment program, running from October through May 2026.

In past years, the program offered separate fall and spring sessions, mailing brochures to market each one. With the addition of Wiscasset, Director Raye Leonard saw an opportunity to both consolidate and expand enrichment classes. Plans are in development to create a summer enrichment roster in addition to school-year courses.

“There are so many amazing individuals, organizations, businesses, and seasonal things to do in the region, and Boothbay-Wiscasset Adult Ed would love to be a partner in ensuring access to all the adult learning options available both year-round and during the summer,” Leonard said.

First up this fall is chef instructor Jeff Mao with “Mooncake Marvels” from 5-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 1, at Boothbay Region Elementary School. Dough will be made from scratch for both the traditional Cantonese-style wheat version for baking, and the modern, chewy snowskin-style made from glutinous rice flour. Two contrasting fillings complement each style of dough, including a classic traditional sweetened red bean paste and a unique modern fusion inspired by Maine’s Needham candy.

Margit Ahlin returns with a three-week session of “Your Health is in Your Hands: Introduction to the Art of Jin Shin” from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 8 at Boothbay Region High School. This course teaches the physio-philosophy of “The Art of Jin Shin,” along with simple and highly effective hands-on self-help techniques that promote optimal health and well-being.

Jo-Ann Neal, of Allen Insurance and Financial, will host one in-person Medicare 101 session this fall, from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Wiscasset Middle High School. This informational seminar will outline the basics of Medicare, including what Medicare does and does not cover, when to enroll, the difference between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement Plans, and which plan is best for the individual. Following the presentation, Neal will be available for questions and answers.

New this year is a slate of first aid and CPR courses offered by Andrew Eckman, of Community Life Safety, in both Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset. Adult First Aid takes place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 at Wiscasset Middle High School. This class does not meet state requirements for child care licensure or include a CPR/AED component. For additional classes and locations, go to boothbayae.maineadulted.org.

Also at Wiscasset Middle High School on Oct. 9, Heather Grotton-Emerson shares the ins and outs (and ups and downs) of backyard chicken keeping, from 6-8 p.m. Emerson is the owner and operator of a small homestead in Waldoboro and has a menagerie of birds and goats wandering her property. To register for this and other classes, go to boothbayae.maineadulted.org.

Boothbay-Wiscasset Regional Adult Education offers high school completion, college preparation, English language learning, workforce training, and enrichment programs to the communities of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Wiscasset, and nearby towns. For more information, email Leonard at rleonard@aos98schools.org or go to boothbayae.maineadulted.org.

