Bottle Drive for Veterans

The Waldoboro Auxiliary will be accepting donations of bottles to help veterans and their families to have a full and secure Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bottle drives will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the lower level of the Waldoboro Legion. Donations should be dropped off at the truck with the “bottle drive” sign. Residents are welcome to come inside for a cup of coffee and donut, courtesy of the legion.

For donations that cannot be dropped off, residents may call Sherry at 790-3784 or Judy at 350-0350.

