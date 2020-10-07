Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Bottle Drive for Veterans

at

The Waldoboro Auxiliary will be accepting donations of bottles to help veterans and their families to have a full and secure Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bottle drives will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the lower level of the Waldoboro Legion. Donations should be dropped off at the truck with the “bottle drive” sign. Residents are welcome to come inside for a cup of coffee and donut, courtesy of the legion.

For donations that cannot be dropped off, residents may call Sherry at 790-3784 or Judy at 350-0350.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^