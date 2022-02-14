Break the Winter Blues with Veggies to Table’s Virtual Supper Club

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Veggies to Table, a nonprofit farm in Newcastle, will host a Virtual Supper Club series this winter. Join Veggies to Table and unique guest speakers for some brightness and inspiration in this time of uncertainty and change.

Each educational event will be hosted on Zoom and feature an inspiring speaker on topics including gardening, homesteading, native plants, and pollinators. Celebrate local food, engage in lively conversation, and meet new people.

Speakers will be accompanied by meals prepared by participants at home based on a theme and with as much local food as possible – proving that local eating is possible year-round even in Maine. Prizes will be awarded for participation in the theme, use of local foods, and best photos and recipes.

The series begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 with Petra Page-Mann of Fruition Seeds on “Growing Your Garden Growing Yourself,” based on the book by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Braiding Sweetgrass). Meal theme: Winter comfort foods.

Kirsten Lie-Nielsen of Hostile Valley Living will present at 6 p.m. March 16 on the subject of homesteading in Maine and raising food for year-round abundance. Meal theme: From the pantry, root cellar, and freezer.

Irene Brady Barber of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens rounds out the series at 6 p.m. April 14 with “Native Edibles for Your Garden to Attract Pollinators.” Meal theme: Spring greens and local whites.

Tickets for each event are $15 for students, teachers, and essential workers, and $35 for others. Early registration and bundled series discounts are available. All proceeds go toward feeding community members living in the crisis of hunger.

For more information and tickets, go to veggiestotable.org/supperclub or email info@veggiestotable.org.

