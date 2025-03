The Bremen Library, at 204 Waldoboro Road in Bremen, will be adding evening hours on Thursdays.

Beginning March 20, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

