Bremen Library Hosts Annual Wreath Sale

The Bremen Library wreath sale fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Bremen Town House on Route 32 next to the Bremen Fire Department.

Customers will have the opportunity to purchase wreaths prior to the event. Decorated wreaths and plain wreaths will be available between 9:30 a.m. and noon and between 1 and 2:30 p.m., beginning Nov. 9 through Nov. 19, at the town house.

All wreaths are uniquely handcrafted with a variety of embellishments that include all-weather bows and natural decorations. The wreaths are suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

Most decorated wreaths are priced from $27 to $40, depending on the bows and decorations. Undecorated wreaths are $15 and wreaths decorated only with plain velvet bows are $20. Boxes will be available for purchase at $5 a box for shipping needs. Orders to be shipped must be placed by Nov. 19. Order forms are available at the Bremen Library, 204 Waldoboro Road, or online at bremenlibrary.org.

Customers wishing to reserve wreaths to give their preference for decorations or bow choice should call the Bremen Library at 529-5572, or place the order online. At the time of the order, a day and time for wreath pickup can be arranged. Payments for wreaths ordered through the library or online can be made with a credit card or by sending a check to Bremen Library, P.O. Box 163, Bremen, Maine 04551. Sales at the town house can only be made with cash or check.

The wreath sale is an important fundraiser for the Bremen Library and a popular event for our loyal customers. The library appreciates the continued support of its loyal patrons and looks forward to having new customers, as well. Masks will be required indoors for the safety of all.

