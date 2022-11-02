The Bremen Library’s popular wreath sale fundraiser returns this year Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bremen Town House on Route 32 next to the Bremen Fire House. The sale will be held at this one location.

Customers choosing to reserve wreaths may do so beginning Friday, Nov. 4, by calling the Bremen Library at 529-5572 to place an order. To place an order online go to bremenlibrary.org.

Reservations for wreaths must be made by noon Friday, Nov. 18. When reserving a wreath, the customer will be able to list preferences for decorations and to select a date and time for pick up at the town house. Pickups may begin on Friday, Nov. 11.

While the official sale day is Saturday, Nov. 19, the library is offering earlier pickup and sale days. To make an early purchase of a decorated wreath, customers who have not reserved a wreath may go to the town house beginning Friday, Nov. 11.

For those ordering wreaths for shipping, there will be a discount for any order of 10 or more. Anyone making a large order is invited to contact the library to discuss special pricing based on the quantity and shipping details. Shipping costs have gone up considerably.

The wreath sale is an important fundraiser for the Bremen Library and a popular event for the library’s many loyal customers. The library appreciates the continued support and looks forward to serving customers new and old.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

