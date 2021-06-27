Bremen Pie Sale to Benefit Scholarship Fund

On July 3, The Patriotic Club of Bremen will hold a pie sale to benefit its scholarship fund. The Patriotic Club gives a $500 scholarship to every high school student from Bremen who graduates and goes on to further education.

This year, the club may have to give 10 scholarships, so members are becoming pie queens for a day and having a large pie sale at the Bremen Town House, from 9-10:30 a.m. or until sold out. The Bremen Town House is on Route 32, across from the Bremen Fire Department.

The list of available pies includes apple, strawberry rhubarb, peach, triple berry, custard, pecan, rhubarb, and Toll House cookie; refrigerator pies include fresh strawberry, strawberry chiffon, strawberry cheesecake pie, rhubarb custard, lemon chess, and key lime pie. More may be added.

Pies can be preordered or purchased at the sale. To obtain a list of available pies or place a preorder, email bremenfair@tidewater.net and include a phone number and email address. Preordered pies will be sold if not picked up by 10:30.

Club members invite anyone who is swamped with company, doesn’t make pies, or just doesn’t have time to preorder to come see them July 3. They thank the community for its support.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

