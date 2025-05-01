Bridge Closure In Dresden

The Maine Department of Transportation will perform a routine bridge inspection of the Middle Bridge in Dresden on Friday, May 2.

This bridge carries Patterson Road (Route 197) over the Eastern River. Maine DOT engineers inspect this bridge annually for safety.

This inspection work will impact traffic. Drivers should expect impacts between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. A detour route will be in effect while the work takes place. The contractor on the project is TYLin from Falmouth. The contract amount is $65,693.57.

