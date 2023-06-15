Brisol Man Honored with National Red Cross Lifesaving Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Jan. 3, Sam Richards, 21, of Bristol, called on his American Red Cross training in lifeguard, first aid and CPR to save his father’s life.

The two men were sitting down for a steak dinner when Todd Richards jokingly took a large bite of meat, never intending to swallow it. The steak became lodged in his throat and he began choking. He threw a fork at his son to get his attention before he fell unconscious, stopped breathing, and had an undetectable pulse for several minutes.

Sam Richards, who was Red Cross trained in lifesaving skills, sprang into action. After several unsuccessful attempts at abdominal thrusts, he knew is only option was to clear his father’s airway. Miraculously, he was able to get his fingertips on a tiny corner of the steak and pulled until he dislodged it.

His mother called 911 and Sam Richards successfully performed CPR until his father eventually began breathing on his own.

“I would have died. Sam flat out saved my life,” said Todd Richards. “It’s overwhelming for all the right reasons – and at the same time, I feel horrible that I put him through that. I’m certainly glad he had the training.”

His son grew up at the Wiscasset Community Center, starting in swim lessons as a toddler and progressing through the competitive swim program. He then got his Red Cross lifeguarding certification.

Though he never became a lifeguard, the skills he learned in that course saved his father’s life. After the incident, his lifeguarding instructor and swim coach, Lori LaPointe, nominated Sam Richards for a national Red Cross Lifesaving Award.

“Sam came to me the next day after he did this heroic thing, and he was very teary-eyed. He said, ‘I feel so lucky to have this opportunity to save my father’s life, and that only happened because I took the class that you encouraged me to take.’ That is hands-down the most rewarding thing that’s ever happened to me here at the community center,” said LaPointe, Wiscasset Community Center aquatics director.

Red Cross Central and Mid Coast Maine Executive Director Sophie Piconi presented Sam Richards, a student at Brandeis University, with the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit at the Wiscasset Community Center pool.

The Certificate of Merit is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course. It is signed by the president of the United States. These individuals exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and are to be commended for their willingness to help others in distress.

“At one point, I thought we had done everything that could be done. I felt like maybe we had lost Todd, but Sam never gave up,” said Sarah Richards, Sam’s mother. “I couldn’t be any more proud of my son. It was amazing. His Red Cross training saved a life right in front of my eyes, and it was his training that kept Sam so calm.”

“On behalf of the American Red Cross, we are all extremely proud of Sam for his courage under extreme pressure. He put his training into action. No one ever expects to need a hero, but when emergencies strike, we are sure glad they’re out there. Please join us in recognizing Sam Richards for his heroic and lifesaving actions,” Piconi said.

“There’s absolutely no way you can predict this stuff. No one intends to choke. No one intends to go swimming, cramp and drown. No one intends for any of these things that the Red Cross provides skills for. I’m thankful that I knew what I knew. All I can say is: ‘Learn. You might need it,’” Sam Richards said.

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended, and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.

Go to lifesavingawards.org to nominate and recognize an individual or group of individuals who have used the skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain a life.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, go to redcross.org or find the Red Cross on Twitter.

