Bristol Area Lion Michael Hope recently presented Susan Glueck a $500 donation to the Community Housing Improvement Project home-repair program.

This year CHIP is providing services such as weatherproofing, replacement of windows and doors, handicap access ramps, and electrical and plumbing repairs for homeowners in Lincoln County who are unable to do so themselves because of illness, disability, or financial need.

Donations to CHIP may be sent to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

