Bristol Book Ends Open Regular Hours

Bristol Book Ends, the Bristol Area Library’s used bookstore, first opened its doors in May 2018. After a brief closing due to the pandemic, the store is now back to regular hours. Shop year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

There is an assortment of books for all ages. During the month of December, find a nice display of Christmas books in a variety of categories. Gift certificates are available and can be purchased in any amount. All proceeds support the library. The used bookstore is located at the corner of Route 130 and Old County Road in Pemaquid. Masks are required.

Keep an eye out for information about a very special Mrs. Santa’s cookie and bake sale planned for Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, go to bal.tidewater.net or find the store’s Facebook page.

