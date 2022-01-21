Bristol Lions Donate to Church Campaign

The Bristol Area Lions Club is pleased to make a $500 donation to the New Harbor UMC Capital Campaign.

The Lions have a long-standing relationship with the church and the New Harbor Food Pantry. The Lions have enjoyed dinners and interesting debates by Lincoln Academy students in the church community room. The room is also used by other groups and is a warming center in times of weather emergencies.

The capital campaign has made significant progress raising nearly half of the funds needed to replace the church tower and other badly needed improvements. Donations to the New Harbor UMC Capital Campaign may be made online at secure.myvanco.com/L-YYRY or by check to P.O. Box 100, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

