The Bristol Masonic Lodge No. 74 and the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation recently presented a $3,000 donation to the Bristol-area nonprofit Caring for Kids.

Founded in 1993 and dedicated to the needs of school children in Bristol and South Bristol, Caring for Kids offers a community Christmas program, a snack pack program, and a summer family food program. It also operates two 24/7 food pantries, where people can take what they need and leave what they can. One pantry is located at Bristol Mills and the other is located at the New Harbor fire station.

“We are so pleased that we can provide meaningful support to an organization like Caring for Kids, offering critical help to those in need during these times and particularly, at this time of the year” said Master Mason Irving True.

Thanking the masons for their support, Caring for Kids founder Jenny Pendleton said the need today is greater than ever, especially so since the pandemic.

“Our numbers of our school snack packs, we started the year at 63; we are now at 85,” Pendleton said.

Fortunately, the local community has been incredibly supportive, Pendleton said, noting every donation that comes in goes out to meet the needs for school children and their families.

“Thank goodness we can do this,” she said. “We have awesome town support. It absolutely amazes me. We have wonderful people.”

For information about Caring for Kids, to make a donation, or to ask for help, call 677-3300.

“Anybody needs anything, whether its boots for kids, whatever,” Pendleton said. “Call anytime.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

