Bristol Residents Asked for Items for Time Capsule

Bristol Consolidated School fifth-graders so enjoyed brainstorming items that represent daily life in Bristol that could go into the town’s time capsule project that the Old Bristol Historical Society is inviting other Bristol residents to join the fun.

Among the suggestions from teacher Andy Mullin’s fifth-graders were items reflecting social concerns (face masks, yard signs for a cause), prices (grocery and hardware store fliers, comparative list of housing prices), world politics (current world map), fashion items (photos of cars, lists of award-winning films, music and books, and samples of them in digital format) and technology items (thumb drive, advertising for an Apple watch).

The time capsule project was initiated by a town committee in 2019 in observation of the state bicentennial, but postponed due to COVID-19. The historical society was invited to re-launch the project this spring.

Suggestions for items that represent Bristol today and will prove to be interesting, fun, and educational when viewed by future generations are welcomed. The ideas should be emailed to oldbristolhistoricalsociety03@gmail.com, or mailed to OBHS, P.O. Box 87, Bristol 04539 by Oct. 28. Those making suggestions will be asked to obtain the item for the capsule if their suggestion is adopted.

The items donated by fifth-graders and other residents will be sealed in a capsule and placed in the soon-to-be completed archival vault at the Bristol History Center, to simplify access and be an easy and safe repository for this and future time capsules. A brief public ceremony is planned later this fall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

