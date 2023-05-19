Bristol Student Wins District Scouting Chess Tournament

Blaise Eddy Blouin, of Bristol, won the Kennebec Valley District Chess Tournament on Saturday, May 13 and will move on to face off against the top chess masters from the other three districts in the Pine Tree Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Blouin is a member of Scout Troop 213, which serves all of Lincoln County. The Kennebec Valley District tournament was hosted by Jeffrey Morton of Augusta Troop 603.

Morton said five troops competed in the tournament and Blouin was the overall winner.

“I started playing when I was five years old,” Blouin said.

Blouin attends Bristol Consolidated School and is a Second Class Scout at Troop 213, where he serves as patrol leader.

The Pine Tree Council tournament will be held in June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

