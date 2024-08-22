Call for Buskers for 2024 Pumpkinfest

Musicians, singers, magicians, and performers are invited to audition for this year’s Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta. The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta is held every year during Indigenous Peoples Day weekend. This year’s festival runs from Saturday, Oct.12 through Monday, Oct. 14. The buskers are a beloved part of the Pumpkinfest tradition, and return this year along with the Giant Pumpkin Parade and Pumpkin Regatta.

Throughout this year’s festival, busker’s will perform throughout the festival with 30-45-minute performance spots on a covered stage in Damariscotta, entertaining the thousands of visitors who come to see the decorated giant pumpkins.

Auditions are easy. Simply email a video or a video link of a past performance, along with a brief description of a planned performance to buskers@damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

Performers will be chosen for originality and creativity. Enthusiasm speaks volumes.

Please submit an online audition no later than the end of day Saturday, Aug. 31.

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote education to citizens of all ages regarding the specific agricultural science required to grow giant pumpkins and to provide local nonprofit organizations with opportunities for dissemination of information on their activities and fundraising.

For more information go to damariscottapumpkinfest.com of find the DamariscottaPumpkinfest on Facebook and Instagram.

