Call for Donations to ABC Sale

As you finish getting your house or camp ready for summer, make three piles: what to keep, what to discard, and what to donate to the Attic-Basement-Closet Rummage Sale at the historic Washington Schoolhouse, 1426 State Route 32, Round Pond.

This year’s sale will be on the weekend of Aug. 21 and 22. Drop-off details will be announced shortly.

This is your chance to give a second life to small appliances, furniture and furnishings, framed art and photographs, antiques, jewelry, kitchen supplies, outdoor equipment, gardening items, peninsula treasures, toys, and usable tools that you no longer need.

Please note, the schoolhouse board regrets that it cannot accept TVs, computers, large appliances, clothing, or boxes of books. (The Bristol Area Library and Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop accept books.)

All funds raised will go toward the Round Pond Schoolhouse Association’s mission to maintain this 19th-century schoolhouse as a museum for displaying local historical articles and a place to provide educational, cultural, and community events for Round Pond village.

Other events at the schoolhouse include the 10th annual Arts at the Schoolhouse, which will take place on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pemaquid artists and artisans will be selling their handcrafted works. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up a gift or treat yourself.

Round Pond artist Liz Martone will hold two sessions of her popular art camp at the schoolhouse — July 26-30 and Aug. 9-13. Interested parents and grandparents can email Martone at artcampme@gmail.com.

For more information on Round Pond Schoolhouse Association events, go to roundpondschoolhouse.org or find Round Pond Schoolhouse on Facebook.

