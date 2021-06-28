Camp in a Box Available from Coastal Rivers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is once again offering its popular Camp in a Box package for sale this summer. New this year, there are two versions to choose from.

Filled with tools, supplies, and fun learning activities, the original Camp in a Box is designed to let kids indulge their curiosity and make observations and discoveries in nature while having fun.

Each box contains a compass, loupe (magnifying glass), insect net, bug cage, Petri dish, pipette, owl pellet for dissection, fossil, Maine Nature Pocket Guide, nature journal, pencil, ruler, stainless steel Coastal Rivers water bottle, lanyard, and a folder of games, activities, and instructions, as well as one Coastal Rivers drawstring tote bag to carry it all. The tools are high quality, and a variety of fun learning activities is included.

Camp in a Box Version 2.0 allows kids to take a close-up look at the world around them with a hand-held digital microscope with magnification levels of 50x to 1000x, precision fine and course focusing, and an adjustable illuminator. The microscope comes with a fully-adjustable metal stand and displays images and videos on a 4.3 inch LCD screen. A 2MP HD 1080P sensor camera allows for streaming and still recording; a 32 GB memory card is included.

Also included with the Version 2.0 kit are two pre-made slides and some blank ones in a holder, as well as pipettes, a Petri dish, instructions and activity ideas, a nature journal, and a pencil.

The microscope can easily be shared by children in the same family, and families may request additional accessories for each child at no extra charge.

Orders may be picked up at Coastal Rivers in Damariscotta or shipped anywhere in the U.S. Both boxes may be ordered online at bit.ly/coastal-rivers-camp-in-a-box.

The original Camp in a Box is $64 each, plus $15.50 for shipping if the order cannot be picked up in Damariscotta. Version 2.0, which is suitable for one or more kids to share, is $90 each plus a flat rate of $8 if it is being shipped. Coastal Rivers members receive a $10 discount.

Coastal Rivers is a non-profit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

