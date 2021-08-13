Celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial (Plus One) With a Pilgrimage Through Lincoln County’s Historic Sites

Maine celebrated its 200th birthday in 2020, which turned out to be a year none of us will ever forget, though many of us would like to do so. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from commemorating Maine’s Bicentennial, but here in Lincoln County, we decided to throw a 201st birthday party for the state in 2021.

Some sixteen historical organizations throughout Lincoln County have planned a series of events to celebrate the Bicentennial. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take a county-wide pilgrimage during the week of August 15-22 to tour the numerous historic sites and many hidden gems located throughout the county.

A “pilgrimage” brochure describing the participating sites and organizations can be obtained at a kickoff history fair at the Boothbay Railway Village on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The wide range of programming will show what has changed — and what has stayed the same – over the past 201 years. Throughout the brochure one will find information about participating sites and what they have planned. Even more information can be found at the Lincoln County Bicentennial Website: lincolncounty2020.com.

The pilgrimage brochure is designed to serve as a passport so one can receive a stamp at each site. At the end of the week, those who visit the most sites will be entered into a raffle for a series of bicentennial and historically themed prizes.

The participating sites and organizations include: Alna Meetinghouse, Dresden Historical Society, South Bristol Historical Society’s Old Walpole Meetinghouse, Walpole Chapel, and Centennial Hall, Thompson Ice House, S. Road School (Roosevelt School and Smokehouse, South Bristol Historical Society Museum, South Bristol Union Church, Head Tide Church in Alna, Jefferson Historical Society, Southport Historical Society and Hendrick’s Hill Museum, Historic New England’s Castle Tucker, Nickels-Sortwell House, and Bowman House, Lincoln County Historical Association’s Pownalborough Court House and Lincoln County Museum & Old Jail, the Railway Village Museum, Friends of Westport Island/Westport Island History Committee, and Wiscasset Museum in the Streets.

Lincoln County is a truly fascinating place to explore Maine’s history. Pilgrimage Week is an excellent time to explore some of what the county has to offer.

