Central Lincoln County Community Tree of Giving Gifts Due Dec. 20

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is once again collaborating with community businesses, organizations, and individuals to organize the Tree of Giving, which is designed to help families fulfill the needs of their children at Christmas.

Locations for YMCA Community Tree of Giving tags are Louis Doe’s Home Center and the CLC YMCA. There are additional tags at Blush Boutique, Mia’s Shear Perfection, and Revive hair salons.

MaineHealth staff members are also filling wishes and can get their tags from designated places in their organization coordinated by Reven Oliver.

Community members who select a tag from any Tree of Giving should purchase one gift per tag and return their wrapped gift (with tag attached to package) to the CLC YMCA by Friday, Dec. 20.

Each child has other tags in alternative locations in the community.

Families receiving gifts will be able to pick up their bags of Christmas gifts at the CLC YMCA the week beginning Monday, Dec. 23 or sooner if they are ready. Staff will call and invite families to pick up their holiday bags.

For more information regarding the Community Giving Tree, call Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith at 403-4116 or email khagar@clcymca.org.

For more information about any of the YMCA’s programs and events, go to clcymca.org.

