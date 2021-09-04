Central Lincoln County YMCA and Lincoln County Television Present ‘Stories from the Pandemic’

Central Lincoln County YMCA and Lincoln County Television are partnering to produce “Stories from the Pandemic.”

The new 40-minute show featuring members of the Lincoln County community airs Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. on Spectrum/Tidewater 7 and LCTV.org, with stories from the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination programs.

“Healthy living and social responsibility are at the heart of our Y mission, so we feel it’s important to do our part in educating the community about the COVID-19 vaccine. We love to educate through stories and everyone has a pandemic story to share, with this show we capture a few of them,” says Casey Clark Kelley, Central Lincoln County YMCA CEO.

This show features CLC YMCA school age enrichment staff from Newcastle: Sophie Schumacher, Caitlin Betts, and Mason Bull; Jefferson family Jennifer Kopp, Samantha Kopp, and Abby Kopp; and Roman Mank, a Bremen native.

“As a public access station, Lincoln County Television’s mission is to help strengthen our community connections by broadcasting municipal meetings, cultural events, community programs, educational shows, and youth sports. We’re proud to partner on these COVID-19 shows,” says Larry Sidelinger, Lincoln County Television board of directors president.

For more information about free COVID-19 vaccination in Maine, please visit maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call 1-888-445-4111, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Health and Human Services is offering a free option for Maine people who need a ride to and from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Call 1-855-608-5172 to reserve a ride at least 48 hours in advance of your appointment.

“Stories from the Pandemic” is a collaboration between CLC YMCA and Lincoln County Television, made possible by a grant from YMCA of the USA.

The show will air several more times on Spectrum/Tidewater 7 over the next few months to allow more people to see it. After its Sept. 4 premiere, the show will be available for on-demand viewing at LCTV.org.

For information about any of the Y’s events, visit clcymca.org.

Follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram and LCTV.org.

