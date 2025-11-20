Chamber, Hospital Rally To Support Patient’s Wish To Attend Pumpkinfest

Dennis Levesque vividly recalled the day he saw his first ray of hope in his fight against cancer.

“In my eighth day in the Coulombe Cancer Center (in Portland) after the prompt chemotherapy began, I remember looking in the mirror and noticing my eye was moving back into its socket,’’ Levesque said. “I was so excited and grateful for my MaineHealth doctors. They not only saved my eye, but they also saved my life.”

Intense and frequent pain in his forehead drove Levesque to make various trips to the emergency department and urgent care. A CT scan revealed a large tumor and a rare form of cancer at an advanced stage.

MaineHealth ear, nose, and throat surgeon Dr. Jordan Malenke acted swiftly to decompress areas the tumor was pressing against, while Dr. Christopher Tretter began an aggressive course of radiation and chemotherapy.

While these treatments continue today, Levesque remains hospitalized at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta. One of his care team members is Sonya-Lee Zezza, a licensed clinical social worker in the hospital’s palliative care program.

Zezza provides mental health support, and part of her work includes encouraging the patient to focus on the goals of his care, including activities within his reach that would add to his quality of life.

The first thing that came to Levesque’s mind was attending this year’s Damariscotta Pumpkinfest.

“Pumpkinfest has always been comforting to me. Seeing all the community people there, petting the dogs and looking at the pumpkins — I have always enjoyed that,’’ he said.

Zezza reached out to the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau to explore resources that could help make the trip a reality.

Since Levesque is in a wheelchair, the biggest obstacle was transportation. Anne Rundle, executive director of the chamber and a Pumpkinfest volunteer, literally got the wheels in motion.

“I was able to get him transportation through Mark Hymbaugh, who was organizing the shuttle busses,” Rundle said.

Volunteer Wendy Corlett enhanced Levesque’s experience by providing some festival swag, including this year’s official T-shirt.

Zezza attended with Levesque and guided him up through the crowded Main Street.

“Cancer treatment is tough, and when I got up that morning, I wasn’t feeling that great, but I knew I had to go, and I am so happy I did,” Levesque said.

While Levesque’s future remains uncertain, his next goal is to attend L.L. Bean’s Holiday Celebration.

“If anyone has an idea as to how we might get transportation, please let me know,’’ Zezza said with a smile.

