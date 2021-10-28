Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Chicken Pies To-Go in Whitefield

at

The traditional and ever-popular chicken pie supper held at Kings Mills Union Hall in Whitefield will take on a new twist this year, as the group will instead hold a takeout pie sale by reservation on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Organically raised and processed fresh chickens are a donation from Common Wealth Poultry Company, which is based in Gardiner and owned by Chrissy and Ryan Wilson.

The pies will be prepared according to the usual all-chicken recipe, to be served in 8-9-inch round pie pans with covers.

To place an order, beginning Monday, Oct. 25, call Jennifer Grady at 549-3170 and leave a message. Cost is $20.

Pickup time is between noon and 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the hall, which is located on Townhouse Road opposite the Kings Mills firehouse near the intersection with Route 194.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^