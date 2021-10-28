Chicken Pies To-Go in Whitefield

The traditional and ever-popular chicken pie supper held at Kings Mills Union Hall in Whitefield will take on a new twist this year, as the group will instead hold a takeout pie sale by reservation on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Organically raised and processed fresh chickens are a donation from Common Wealth Poultry Company, which is based in Gardiner and owned by Chrissy and Ryan Wilson.

The pies will be prepared according to the usual all-chicken recipe, to be served in 8-9-inch round pie pans with covers.

To place an order, beginning Monday, Oct. 25, call Jennifer Grady at 549-3170 and leave a message. Cost is $20.

Pickup time is between noon and 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the hall, which is located on Townhouse Road opposite the Kings Mills firehouse near the intersection with Route 194.

