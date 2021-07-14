CHIP at Work in the Community

Maynard spent much of the pandemic staying home, like the rest of us. But for Maynard, leaving home has never been simple. Maynard lives with disabilities and receives care and support from Mobius, a local organization which helps people with disabilities live full lives and have valued roles in our community.

He goes on outings regularly and this year it became obvious that his ramp needed to be replaced. A caregiver called the Community Housing Improvement Project, a local organization that makes home repairs for people who cannot otherwise afford it. Arrangements were made for the repair.

The job was assigned to “The Regulars,” a team of nine volunteers who do home repair projects for various organizations every week, twice a week, year-round. By the end of May, Maynard had a new, solid ramp.

Mobius supports children and adults with disabilities to live their fullest lives and have valued roles in the community. With local partners like CHIP, Mobius can support their clients to live in affordable, high-quality housing.

Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm, and dry” by providing services such as weatherproofing, repairing floors, rebuilding steps or ramps, installing skirting and electrical and plumbing repairs for Lincoln County homeowners who are not able to do so themselves because of illness, disability or financial need. These repairs are undertaken by volunteers and professionals at no cost to the homeowner. Those that are able, are requested to make some financial or labor contribution.

During the winter months, CHIP also provides limited emergency deliveries of heating oil and firewood to those in need.

CHIP services are available to residents of central Lincoln County, including the towns of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield.

Volunteers make the work that CHIP does possible. Join CHIP for the annual Community Cares Day, Saturday, Sept. 11 to help rebuild steps, repair skirting and help neighbors who cannot physically or financially do the work themselves. Sign up at chipinc.org. For more information, including other volunteer opportunities or to request repairs, leave a message at the CHIP voicemail: 677-3450.

To make a contribution towards materials and hiring contractors for roofs and more complex jobs, please send a check to CHIP, PO Box 6, Newcastle ME 04553. Donations are also accepted at chipinc.org.

