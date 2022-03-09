CHIP Extends Fuel Assistance Until March 15

Thanks to generous community support, the Community Housing Improvement Project (CHIP) is able to extend fuel assistance to March 15.

This season, CHIP has already donated emergency assistance to over 200 households of Central-Eastern Lincoln County. By the end of the season, CHIP will likely serve nearly 250 households.

This year, a senior used his fuel savings to pay for a vehicle after a crash; a family moving into a new home, did not have enough money to put oil in their tank after all the other moving expenses; another family lost work while quarantining; a new baby put strain on a family’s finances. For a financially secure household, any of these situations can be frustrating and occasionally, even severe enough to need to ask for help – sometimes for the first time ever.

For households living on a low income or paycheck to paycheck, surprise expenses or life events can lead to scary and hard decisions. Even then it can be hard to ask for help. Many low-income households are very good at budgeting. It can be a source of pride. But sometimes, there just isn’t enough money to meet the needs. It’s okay to ask for help. Even creative, strong, clever, funny, confident people need help sometimes.

Any household unable to provide for their own heating needs may call to request help. CHIP provides 100 gallons of heating fuel, up to one cord of wood, or a contribution toward an electric bill for heat, one time per heating season. Call 677-3450 and leave a message anytime. You will be called back for a brief phone interview. If your tank is less than a quarter full and you are unable to meet the 100 gallon minimum delivery cost, we should be able to assist you.

After March 15, exceptions for emergencies can be made or requests will be referred to other local agencies. The community is lucky to have several resources for fuel assistance. Other than assistance from CHIP, the Community Energy Fund offers similar assistance, accessed by referral from your town office. Midcoast Maine Community Action and 2-1-1 offer assistance when regional help is not available.

CHIP services are available to residents in the towns of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield.

Through community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities and compassionate grantors, CHIP is able to do this work. Tax deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

